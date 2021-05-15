WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

