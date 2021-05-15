HC Wainwright Cuts EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $15.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

