AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ASGLY stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. AGC has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

