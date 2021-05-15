Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Announces Earnings Results

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Sierra Wireless updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. National Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

