Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

HGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,368,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 296,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

