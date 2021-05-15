Security National Trust Co. Sells 105 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $393.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.64 and its 200 day moving average is $396.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

