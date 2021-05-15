Community Bank N.A. Acquires 165 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 318,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,606,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

DG opened at $206.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average of $206.31. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.