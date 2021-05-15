Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 874.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.67% of Redfin worth $45,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,827,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $51.14 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

