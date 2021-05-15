Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQR. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

