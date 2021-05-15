Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $38.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

NYSE HWM opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.