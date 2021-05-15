Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 427,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

