Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.70

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.70 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 130.60 ($1.71). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 130.60 ($1.71), with a volume of 1,844,644 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.78. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

