Wells Fargo & Company Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $320.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.07.
Shares of FLT opened at $272.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
