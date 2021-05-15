Wells Fargo & Company Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $320.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $272.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.23 and a 200-day moving average of $270.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

