fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

