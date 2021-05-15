KeyCorp Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $110.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.90.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.