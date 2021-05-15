Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 2,569 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Splunk by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Splunk by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $116.22 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.26.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.