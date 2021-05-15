BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64. American Express has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

