Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,951 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,951 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $112,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $176.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.31 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.95.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

