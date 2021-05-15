Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.98 EPS

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.04. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of WWD opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Woodward has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,212 shares of company stock worth $11,768,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

