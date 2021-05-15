Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,510 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $125,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $821.90 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $634.02 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $867.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

