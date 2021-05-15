Needham & Company LLC Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $110.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,043,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after buying an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.