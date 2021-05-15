Argus Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by Argus from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

