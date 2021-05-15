Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.70 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $491.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

