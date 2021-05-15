Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.70 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.
Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $491.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
