Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE:CPK opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $10,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.