Hyperion Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $37,849.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00089936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.57 or 0.01162515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00067236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00115692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

