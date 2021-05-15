Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CORE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after buying an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,272,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,672,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $42.78 on Friday. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

