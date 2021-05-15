Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 5,573 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.84 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

