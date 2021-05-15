Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,201,073 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 983.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201,073 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

