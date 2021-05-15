Security National Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 95.3% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,933,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,717,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $7,502,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

