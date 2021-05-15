Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

WY opened at $38.31 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

