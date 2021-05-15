10,690 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Purchased by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNK opened at $15.23 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $638.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

