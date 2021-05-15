Savant Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM opened at $135.33 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

