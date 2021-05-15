Ellevest Inc. Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 52,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

