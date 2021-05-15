DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.45

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 90466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.