Savant Capital LLC Invests $163,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,812,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

