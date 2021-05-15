DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.11. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

