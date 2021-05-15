MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 154,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

