Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

