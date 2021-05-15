Asset Dedication LLC Sells 608 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,003,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

