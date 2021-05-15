Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,912 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

NYSE:NET opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Insiders sold a total of 994,686 shares of company stock worth $75,832,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

