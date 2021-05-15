Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

