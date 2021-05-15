Inverness Counsel LLC NY Takes $390,000 Position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMID stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

