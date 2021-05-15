Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes $245,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

