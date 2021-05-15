Inverness Counsel LLC NY Invests $779,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 105,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 84,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41.

