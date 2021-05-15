Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.71. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 1,907,911 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$162.82 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.