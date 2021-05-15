Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $56.64 Average PT from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.64.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,627 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.