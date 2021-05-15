Albert Mitrani Sells 175,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, April 30th, Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

Shares of BPSR opened at $0.25 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

