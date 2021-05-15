Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $5,275,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

BMTC stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

