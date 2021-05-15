Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

