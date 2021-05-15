RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $1.9081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

